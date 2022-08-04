WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty on charges of drug possession by a court in Russia on Thursday, according to CBC News. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison and will also be fined one million rubles, or $16,500 USD, according to ESPN’s TJ Quinn.

Prosecutors were reportedly pushing for a 9.5-year sentence for Griner, just shy of the maximum possible 10 years. Officially, Griner has been found guilty on drug possession and smuggling charges. Griner was detained back in February after being found with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at an airport just outside of Moscow.

Griner was returning to Russia to play basketball during the WNBA offseason for the club team UMMC Ekaterinburg. She was arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 17, and has been detained in Russia ever since.

The United States has been in negotiations with Russia in hopes of potentially securing Griner’s release and bringing her home, however, no agreement has been reached between the two nations. A prisoner swap has been proposed from the United States which would send Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan, back to the U.S. in exchange for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Griner was allowed to speak in front of the courtroom on Thursday before the verdict was announced, during which she apologized for her actions.

“I never meant to hurt anybody,” Griner said. “I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here.”

Griner’s prison sentence will conclude in 2031, though she will likely only be detained for as long as it takes the United States and Russia to find an agreeable deal to bring her home.