San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills despite recent shoulder soreness. Purdy’s return is crucial for the 49ers, who are looking to rebound from a tough Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy, listed as questionable due to his shoulder soreness, did not experience any setbacks Friday or Saturday and is expected to start Sunday night vs. the Bills, per source.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

The young quarterback missed last week’s game due to a shoulder issue, forcing backup Brandon Allen into the starting role. Allen performed admirably under the circumstances, completing 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the 49ers’ offense lacked its usual explosiveness without Purdy under center.

After being limited early in the week, Purdy participated fully in Friday's practice, a positive sign for his readiness to take the field against Buffalo. The 49ers have reportedly been cautious with Purdy's workload to ensure his recovery, and the lack of setbacks over the weekend was the final hurdle for his return.

49ers get Brock Purdy back in a massive Sunday Night game

Purdy’s presence will be a welcome boost to San Francisco’s passing game, which struggled to maintain consistency with Allen at the helm. Through 10 games this season, Purdy has thrown for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. While his stats may not jump off the page, his ability to manage the game and make key throws has been instrumental in the 49ers’ success when he’s healthy.

Sunday’s primetime matchup won’t be without its challenges. Weather forecasts for Buffalo predict frigid temperatures, gusty winds, and even potential snow, conditions that could complicate the passing attack for both teams. Purdy and the 49ers will have to adjust their game plan accordingly, potentially leaning more heavily on their running game and short-yardage passes to mitigate the weather’s impact.

The 49ers head into Week 13 with a 5-6 record and are desperately seeking a win to stay in the playoff hunt. Standing in their way are the Bills, who boast a stout defense and are no strangers to adverse weather conditions. A win on the road in Buffalo would not only keep San Francisco’s postseason hopes alive but also provide a much-needed morale boost for a team battling injuries and inconsistency. With Purdy expected to start, the 49ers’ chances of victory improve significantly. As Schefter's report confirms, San Francisco fans can rest a bit easier knowing their starting quarterback is ready to lead the team in this pivotal matchup.