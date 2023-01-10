By Nihad Zunic · 4 min read

Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and made him the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, due to injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy was able to finish the rest of the season as a starter for the team. He started five games and led the 49ers to a 5-0 record in that period. Now, the 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFL playoffs. With the emergence of the rookie quarterback making headlines, let’s take a look at the life of Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt.

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend: Jenna Brandt

The rookie 49ers quarterback has been with girlfriend Jenna Brandt for a while, but they publicly acknowledged their relationship in November of 2022. There is reason to believe that the couple had a relationship earlier than that point in time; they were both at Iowa State in previous years. In 2020, Brandt transferred to Northern Iowa. She has been Brock’s biggest supporter, often sharing Instagram stories after her significant other began playing more minutes for the 49ers.

Jenna Brandt was born on October 26, 1999, in Sumner, Iowa. There is not much information about her prior to her involvements with the Iowa State and Northern Iowa volleyball teams, but we do know that she has three siblings. Older sister Kaylyn played volleyball in college for the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Brandt attended a local high school in Sumner, Iowa, where she was a sports star.

Other than volleyball, a sport in which she excelled, Jenna Brandt was a track and field star and a great swimmer. Still, she chose to pursue volleyball, which granted her a scholarship at Iowa State, which she attended for two years. At the same time, her boyfriend Brock Purdy was earning First and Second All-Big 12 honors as a starting quarterback. Iowa State University — Ames, Iowa — is rumored to be the place where the duo met and started their relationship, which has been well-known since November of last year. As mentioned above, Brandt has been sharing on her Instagram stories all the big moments of the young career of Brock Purdy.

Those stories and moments that Jenna Brandt has shared since Brock Purdy took over the starting role on the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers made her more popular on social networks. One of her stories became viral, one in which she showed Purdy’s father shedding tears of joy after Purdy led the team to a 35-7 blowout win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, she also shared some pictures with Purdy’s sister, Whittney, clearly showing that the relationship between the Purdy and Brandt families is strong. Brandt does not have a massive following on Instagram, having just under 5,000 followers. However, these viral moments should bring more followers to her social media. Purdy making the Super Bowl would do even more to boost those numbers.

On her Instagram account, Jenna Brandt has been sharing a lot of posts from her travels. It seems the college volleyball star has been interested in various activities, such as hitting the snowboard trails and visiting Yellowstone National Park. While her boyfriend has been waiting for his opportunity in the NFL with the 49ers, it is clear that Brandt was able to use all the free time she had to travel around the U.S. Her first post with Purdy showed off the pair in true Iowa fashion, on a cornfield, and with a beautiful background of clear blue skies. Since then, there was one more post with Purdy’s sister, showing Brandt spending New Year’s Eve with the family of her boyfriend.

In terms of her volleyball career, Jenna Brandt was a star for Iowa State, but her first choice seemed to be Northern Iowa, given that she called the move to the UNI “a dream come true.” Since transferring there, she had a good first season and an amazing second one. According to UNI, she played in all available sets in her second season (2021) and started all 30 games the Panthers played, racking up various awards. She majored in kinesiology. It is not clear what professional work she has done after leaving UNI, but she has spent a large chunk of that time supporting her boyfriend and seeing him moving up the ranks in the NFL.

As the 49ers try to go through the Seahawks, it is clear that Jenna Brandt will be supporting her boyfriend, Brock Purdy. She will likely share even more Instagram stories with Purdy’s family, as they will find out how the rookie quarterback does in his first playoff game. For now, that is all the information we have on Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt.