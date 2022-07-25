Brody King attacks Darby Allin outside of AEW… again

Darby Allin is one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW; kids of all ages love his very “toyetic” appearance, his reckless style/innovative move set, and the fact that no matter who he wrestles in a match, he will almost assuredly be the babyface.

And yet, because he’s such a babyface, he sometimes gets taken advantage of and even bullied by bigger, badder opponents.

It happened with MJF, it happened with Ricky Starks with his very funny “I love turtles” cosplay, and most recently with Brody King, one of the biggest and baddest dudes in the promotion, who Allin attempted to shake the hand of after his loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite. This interaction, when coupled with a vicious attack on Allin at a Pacific Northwestern Zumiez signing that ended with the half-dead dude going through a table, led to a match at Fyter Fest, which ended a lot like their first encounter in the promotion, aka King choking out his opponent before hitting him with a Gonzo Bomb for the 1-2-3.

While many assumed that would be the end of the extracurricular activities, as a match between the House of Black and Sting, Darby, and Miro would eventually settle the score once and for all, apparently, King and Malakai Black didn’t see it that way, as they sought out Allin at San Diego Comic-Con and did, well, this to their foe.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/sXEAErirHV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 24, 2022

Poor Darby; nowhere is safe when you owe a debt to the House, but hey, at least the fans assembled at the event got a little bit of wrestling for the price of their admission.