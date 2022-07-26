3 potential Broncos trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

For the first time in a long while, there is no quarterback position battle for the Denver Broncos as Russell Wilson is set to be the starting quarterback. And in terms of storylines heading into training camp, there isn’t anything that would make for a shocking headline, at least not yet. The Broncos find themselves to be relatively set in terms of their roster.

However, as the offseason progresses, general manager George Paton could find himself shopping some current players. While Bradley Chubb could find himself in trade rumors soon if his play doesn’t pick up in 2022, it isn’t time to go there just yet. Instead, these are the Broncos players who could potentially find themselves on the trade block.

Broncos training camp trade candidates

Dalton Risner – Offensive Lineman

Risner, the local Colorado kid, finds himself in a key career year. Risner is scheduled to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Has Risner performed well enough to deserve a long-term extension in Denver? You could see people arguing in favor of an extension as well as arguing against one.

Per PFF, Risner earned an okay grade of 68.5 for the 2021 season. He also allowed four sacks and had two penalties against him. His performance in 2021 could probably best be labeled as “average.” He didn’t exactly perform really well, but he didn’t exactly perform really poorly either. Unfortunately for Risner, performing average is not what you want if you’re looking for a contract extension.

Second-year guard Quinn Meinerz has emerged as a hidden gem, and guard Graham Glasgow is under contract until 2024. If another NFL team shows a dire and immediate need for a guard, Risner could be sent off to a needy team for a draft pick or two.

Mike Purcell – Defensive Tackle

Purcell joined the Broncos in 2019, and his first year was his best year. PFF gave him a league-high run defense grade of 91.0, a career-high defensive grade of 78.4, and he also had a career-high 29 defensive stops. Unfortunately, Purcell’s level of play has gotten slightly worse each season since. The Broncos had a defensive-minded head coach in Vic Fangio then, so his regression is a bit confusing.

While with the Broncos, Purcell has recorded 55 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery. During his time in Denver, he has bounced between being a starter and a backup. Purcell has a 2022 cap hit of $4.3 million. With his less-than-stellar stat lines, it doesn’t really justify his current salary. There are some younger options waiting in the wings, including rookie tackle Eyioma Uwazurike. Purcell could find himself on the trade block for the Broncos, whether it be to clear some cap space or the fact that the Broncos are simply no longer in need of his services.

Michael Ojemudia – Cornerback

The Broncos have some pretty solid depth when it comes to cornerback. The room includes Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis, and more. That depth is great news for the fans of a team that is in a division with a few insanely good quarterbacks. But the depth isn’t good news for Ojemudia. Ojemudia has not been a bad player for the Broncos by any means. In fact, he has shown some great flashes at times.

In his rookie season in 2020, Ojemudia started 11 games and recorded 62 tackles, six passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He suffered a hamstring injury in the 2021 offseason and was placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss a majority of the season.

Ojemudia appearing on this list isn’t a knock against his performance by any means. Hopefully, he can battle in training camp and preseason and find himself a spot on the roster. If another team exhibits a dire need for a cornerback, there is a chance Ojemudia could find himself in a trade package, especially if he is listed on the Broncos roster as a third- or fourth-string cornerback.