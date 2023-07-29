Frank Clark wants to help renew the rivalry between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Frank Clark joined the Broncos in free agency after he was released by the Chiefs. After years of beating up on Denver in AFC West matchups, the edge rusher is ready to return the favor to his former team.

While the Chiefs and Broncos play in the same division, Clark acknowledged that Kansas City's dominance has taken the juice out of the two games between the teams each year. The Chiefs enter the 2023 season with a 15-game winning streak against the Broncos.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark said at training camp, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “A rivalry is competitive. And I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m with the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team.”

Clark said he's hoping to help turn the Broncos around and make it a competitive rivalry, once again. Before Kansas City started beating Denver every year, it was the Broncos who had the upper hand. Denver defeated Kansas City seven straight times from 2012-2015.

Clark had five sacks for the Chiefs last season, including one against Denver. He made the Pro Bowl with Kansas City each year from 2019-2021.

Peyton Manning gave the Broncos the edge in the early part of the last decade. Now, Patrick Mahomes has turned the Chiefs into a juggernaut.

The Broncos haven't been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. The Chiefs have won every AFC West title since 2016.