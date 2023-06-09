Frank Clark recently signed with the Denver Broncos in NFL free agency. He will be missed by Kansas City Chiefs fans and players without question.

Clark explained why he opted not to return to the Chiefs, per Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com.

“I wasn’t asking for an out-the-ballpark number. I wasn’t asking for $15-20 million,” Clark told Josina Anderson on Undefined with Josina Anderson. “I was due like 25… My agent (Erik Burkhardt), he basically just gave me the scoop and said [the Chiefs said], ‘We’re trying to get something done with a few other guys on the team,’ and I said, ‘I’m with you. I understand fully.’ And he said, ‘If it comes around in free agency, if we can make something work out later on, let’s stay in contact and we can work something out.’ And I said, ‘All right, I got you.’ And that was basically the gist of the conversation.”

In the end, Frank Clark signed with the Broncos. Clark, a star defensive end, will give the Broncos a reliable defender to say the least. Denver had high expectations heading into the 2022 campaign but ultimately struggled throughout the year. They are confident that new head coach Sean Payton can help them turn things around.

If Russell Wilson can bounce back, the offense will certainly improve. Meanwhile, the Broncos are confident in their defense. Defense will be the key to success for Denver during the 2023 campaign. The addition of Clark will only help in that regard.

The Chiefs will still be a competitive team in 2023, but losing Clark is far from ideal.