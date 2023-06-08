After spending the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos division rival, defensive end Frank Clark has spurned the Kansas City Chiefs, signing a one-year contract with the Broncos worth up to $7.5 million (per ESPN insider Adam Schefter).

Compensation update: Broncos are giving former Chiefs’ pass rusher Frank Clark a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per source. The deal includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base salary, $1 million in makeable incentives and another challenging $1 million in incentives. https://t.co/JbAgDZ6LbN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Clark cites his desire to play for Broncos head coach Sean Payton and alongside 2015 draft classmate Randy Gregory among the reasons why he chose to sign with Denver.

“The situation with Sean Payton is good for me,” Clark tells CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson. “I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top.”

Clark has amassed 58.5 career sacks since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, which ranks second in his class. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion, the Broncos questionable pass rush just got a major boost.

Denver is trying to bounce back after an underwhelming 2022 season that saw them finish dead-last in the division at 5-12. Although the Broncos anemic offense were thrust in the microscope — the coaching of Nathaniel Hackett, the uncharacteristic struggles of Russell Wilson and lack of durability among their skill positions — the defense needed improvement as well.

A middling defensive team, Denver ranked in the bottom-10 in the league in sacks last season with 36. Additionally, opposing quarterbacks were able to record a QBR of 83.1 against them, which also ranks in the bottom-10 in the league.

As the Broncos will face more elite quarterbacks this season than they did in 2022, there's even more the need for them to sign a player of Clark's caliber.