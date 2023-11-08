The Walton-Penner group continues to invest big in the Broncos.

The Walton-Penner group is only in their second season as owners of the Denver Broncos, but they've made it very clear that they are sparing no expense when it comes to the team's future.

Since buying the team, the Walton-Penner group upgraded the locker rooms at the Broncos' team headquarters as well as at Empower Field. Also at Empower Field, the stadium's scoreboard got a $100 million upgrade, making it the fifth-largest scoreboard in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Walton-Penner group announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art team headquarters. The new project is estimated to be around $175 million.

The Broncos are set to commence construction on their new 205,000-square-foot facility, which is 30 percent larger than their current one, in the upcoming spring. The project is slated for completion in time for the 2026 season.

Coming 🔜 to #BroncosCountry … a brand new training facility & team headquarters! Owner & CEO Greg Penner: “Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning & teamwork with a modern Colorado design." 📰 » https://t.co/ocqDokKSSL pic.twitter.com/Wl4cV6fhRe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2023

“This is a transformative time for the Denver Broncos led by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group that has demonstrated a deep and impactful commitment to investing in world-class facilities,” Broncos' President Damani Leech said in a statement. “We are thrilled to share plans for a new team headquarters with Broncos Country, bringing together our organization and contributing to a positive culture that supports the No. 1 goal of winning. The combination of layout, collaborative spaces, flexibility and size will place the Broncos’ new training facility among the very best in all of sports.”

With one of the main goals for the new facility being enhancing player performance, Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton were reportedly used as consultants in helping design the new headquarters.