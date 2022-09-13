Russell Wilson made his highly-awaited return to his old stomping ground on Monday night as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos in their opening game of the season. For their part, the Seahawks fans didn’t exactly welcome their former superstar quarterback with open arms.

Seattle supporters decided to shower Wilson with boos as he entered the field for the first time since taking his talents to Denver during the offseason. NBA icon Dwyane Wade quickly came to Wilson’s defense via Instagram as the former called out the Seahawks fans for their lack of respect:

“How dare y’all boos this man 🥸 Let’s ride @dengerusswilson” Wade wrote.

It is clear that Wade has Wilson’s back, and he’s not having any of the Seahawks fans’ slander on the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Wilson’s return to Seattle after his rather controversial offseason move to the Broncos. After a successful 10-year tenure with the Seahawks that included a Super Bowl trophy, Wilson parted ways with the team to make the big move to Denver.

Wilson’s transfer became even more contentious after reports emerged about how his relationship with the Seahawks deteriorated through the years. Apparently, Wilson may have felt unappreciated in Seattle despite everything that he did for the team.

All this may have had something to do with the Seahawks’ fans disrespectful reaction to Wilson’s return. At this point, it does feel that Russell Wilson may have had a reason to feel a bit aggrieved in Seattle, particularly during the latter part of his tenure.