The Nathaniel Hackett era of the Denver Broncos was a short one. It did not even last a full season, with the Broncos deciding to pull the trigger following the team’s embarrassing 51-14 road loss on Christmas Day to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, the search is on again for a new Broncos head coach, a job that New England Patriots inside linebackers coach interviewed for in 2021. In light of the Broncos handing Hackett his walking papers, Mayo reiterated that he still wants to become a head coach in the NFL, but made it clear that his main concern at the moment is helping the Pats’ stop unit, per Mike Giardi of the NFL Network.

Hackett’s time with the Broncos was a disaster, with Denver failing lofty preseason expectations despite landing highly-coveted quarterback Russell Wilson, The star signal-caller may very well be the main problem of Denver, but the Broncos would never let go of such an expensive asset at the moment.

In any case, whoever the next head coach of the Broncos will be, that person will have the unenviable task of turning things around for a team that is currently averaging the fewest points per game in the 2022 NFL season.

Mayo played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 and became the team’s inside linebackers coach in 2019.