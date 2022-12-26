By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Before he was head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett was the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator. His head coach there was Matt LaFleur. With the Broncos parting ways Hackett, LaFleur weighed in on his former OC’s firing.

LaFleur referred to Hackett’s firing as, “an ugly part of the business,” via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. LaFleur added that he is, “always there,” for Hackett if he needs him. Despite his relationship with Hackett, LaFleur did not comment on if he would consider bringing him back to the coaching staff as the two have not spoken.

Hackett was fired after leading the Broncos to a 4-11 record. He was brought in after the team acquired Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. The pairing did not yield the results Denver had hoped for. They’re looking for the Broncos’ next head coach to help Wilson return to his Pro Bowl success.

Denver hired Hackett after his success under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021. In 2021, the Packers finished 10th in the NFL, averaging 365.6 yards per game.

While Hackett’s first year with the Broncos didn’t go to plan, he was still a successful coordinator before transitioning to head coach. It’s unlikely that Hackett will earn another head coach position, anytime soon.

Wherever Hackett goes next, he’ll have to answer for the disaster he oversaw with the Broncos. However, one bad season doesn’t make him a bad coach, and his time with LaFleur and the Packers will likely keep Hackett in the NFL in some capacity.