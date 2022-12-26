By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the Broncos, it appears that quarterback Russell Wilson will remain with the Broncos. In their next head coach, the Broncos seem to be looking for a coach that will cater to Wilson’s talent.

Denver fired Hackett after going 4-11 through his first 15 games. The Broncos traded away major draft capital to land quarterback Russell Wilson. However, the debut has gone far worse than anyone expected, leading to Hackett’s dismissal.

The Broncos don’t seem ready to blow up their entire team just yet. Josina Anderson of CBS reported that league sources believe, “it makes sense,” for Denver to bring in a coach that has familiarity with Wilson. Rather than cut him, the Broncos are hoping Wilson bounces back next season under the tutelage of a new head coach.

Hackett had a rough first season with the Broncos, but Russell Wilson hasn’t been much better. He has completed 60.1% of his passes for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 13 games. Some, including Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, suggested that Denver should cut Wilson.

His first season with the Broncos has been Wilson’s worst season by far. However, Denver still dealt two first-round picks and two second-round picks in their trade package to the Seahawks. The Broncos then gave the nine-time Pro Bowler a five year, $243 million contract.

The Broncos have invested way too much in Wilson to just cut him loose. While they may have fired their head coach in Hackett, Wilson still looks like the quarterback of the present and future in Denver.