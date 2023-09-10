The Denver Broncos play host to division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon to begin the Sean Payton era, but they may have to do it without their top wideout. Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that he has struggled with throughout camp, and the latest reports are not promising.

As of Sunday morning, it appears that Jeudy is not likely to suit up for Denver due to the limitations of the hamstring, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos made a series of seemingly corresponding moves on Saturday, bringing up WR's Phillip Dorsett and Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad in preparation for playing without Jeudy.

When asked about it earlier this week at practice, Jeudy was non-committal about his status and wanted to see how the rest of the week went.

“I just have to consistently feel good throughout practice, every day… as long as I feel good on Sunday we’ll see what happens,” Jeudy told the media on Thursday.

Jeudy has been listed as the WR 1 on the depth chart throughout training camp, and is expected to be Wilson's top target in year two. He is surrounded by Cortland Sutton and rookie draft pick Marvin Mims, who will have to step up if Jeudy is unable to suit up against Las Vegas.

Jeudy notched a trio of career-highs when he reeled in 67 grabs for 972 yards a year ago, and added six touchdowns on top of that. He came on strong at the end of the season, finishing with six or more catches in each of the last five games, and had 70+ yards in all but one of the contests. Wilson will hope he is healthy soon, as he needs the speedy WR back on the field to help open up the deep ball.