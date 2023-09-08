After an embarrassing 2022 campaign, the Denver Broncos hired coach Sean Payton to rejuvenate Russell Wilson and the team's offense. The unit might already be without one of its most dangerous weapons for Week 1, as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy battles a hamstring injury.

Jeudy was noncommittal when speaking about his status for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “I just have to consistently feel good throughout practice, every day. Just keep getting better and better. As long as I feel good on Sunday we’ll see what happens,” Jeudy told the media on Thursday, per 9NEWS's Mike Klis.

A first-round pick out of Alabama, Jeudy has shown glimpses of his considerable talent. But has also been plagued by inconsistency and injuries. It also doesn't help that he was part of the same draft class that produced Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins, by comparison.

A strong finish to his 2022 season has Broncos fans optimistic Jeudy is ready to breakout in his fourth season. He posted two 100+ yard games in the team's final three. Now, with Payton running the offense, expectations are high for Jeudy.

But one thing he stressed to the media was that he would not be rushed back prematurely. “I’m being 100% smart about it. I’ve got to listen to my body. If I feel good, I’m good. If I don’t then I don’t. It all depends on how I feel.”

And Jeudy was not shy about taking ownership of the ultimate decision about his playing status: “I mean it’s my body, it’s how I feel, so I feel like it’s my decision.”

With the pressure on Russell Wilson to get his career back on track after a nightmare first season with the Broncos, he'll want his full array of playmakers. Whether Jeudy will be there to help in Week 1 is still up in the thin Denver air.