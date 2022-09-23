Jerry Jeudy participation gets surprising turn of events ahead of game vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos have been scrutinized as much as any team in football through two weeks. Much of that has to do with the offense looking atrocious. Injuries have played a part in that though. In their Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left early with a rib injury.

He did not participate in practice all week, leading many to believe the injury to be somewhat serious. But on Friday, things took a turn for the better. Video surfaced of Jeudy taking part in team drills, catching passes at practice. The official designation for Jeudy’s participation will not be revealed until the injury report is released. But seeing him out there at least provides some hope that he can suit up Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

If you ask him though, it’s all but a lock he’ll suit up.

Jerry Jeudy expects to play on Sunday night. He said if he feels the way he does today, he won’t even need any extra padding. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 23, 2022

That would be a big boost for Denver’s passing attack. Courtland Sutton is the only other reliable option in the Broncos passing game. Tim Patrick was hurt during training camp and is going to miss the 2022-2023 season. KJ Hamler is still yet to play this year.

That left Jerry Jeudy and Sutton as the only two reliable options. The 49ers defense poses a serious challenge for a Broncos offense that has sputtered this season. Thus far, their defense has completely shut down the Bears and Seahawks. Russell Wilson will easily be their toughest test and Jeudy could make it that much harder.

The Broncos lead the NFL with 28 penalties. They also have the most pre-snap penalties in the league. That means first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett is struggling to get the plays in. He’s been torn to shreds by the media and will need to be better if Denver wants to win this game.