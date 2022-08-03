The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a tough loss today. Fifth-year wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL that will force him to miss the 2022 season.

Patrick has become a reliable target on this Broncos offense over the past couple of seasons. Since 2020, Tim Patrick has appeared in 31 games. He has recorded 104 receptions, 1,476 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

When the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson during the off-season, he and Tim Patrick immediately got to work. The pair built a solid connection and were hoping to put a big season together.

When Wilson learned the extent of Patrick’s injury, he took to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message.

Going to miss balling w/ you @Tpstreets You’ve overcome every challenge in your life and you will overcome this one.

Faith is stronger than the circumstances. 💙🧡 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 2, 2022

The loss of Tim Patrick will be felt immensely in this wide receiver room. Patrick was a primary receiver last season and played a large role in this offense. The Broncos assembled a group of talented receivers in Patrick, KJ Hamler, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy.

For the first time, their group was going to be at 100%. The Broncos wide receiver room has now been struck by an ACL injury for the third season in a row. Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL in 2020, KJ Hamler suffered one last season, and now Patrick will have to come back as well.

Jerry Jeudy has also dealt with injuries throughout his short career.

The Broncos will miss Tim Patrick and the skillset that he brings. Adding another receiver is a real possibilty.