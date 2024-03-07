When the Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson a couple years ago, people thought that the Broncos were going to be a Super Bowl contender for years to come. Unfortunately for Denver and Wilson, that never panned out. For whatever reason, Wilson could never get going with the Broncos, and now the organization is moving on from him.
Former Broncos player and current Fox broadcaster Mark Schlereth appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, and he did not hold back when discussing Russell Wilson and his shortcomings in Denver.
“I’m going to say thank goodness, right, because the way Russ played, the way he’s played the last couple of years, he’s a deficient quarterback,” Mark Schlereth said. “He’s diminished, he doesn’t throw the ball in the middle of the football field, he doesn’t anticipate throws. You can sit here and tell me all day long, 26 TDs and 8 Interceptions, I’ll tell you garbage numbers. Like the things he does, he’s just not good enough anymore, so we’ve got to move on from that.”
After having a lot of success last decade, the Broncos have now been struggling for awhile. Schlereth is happy that some changes are being made.
“For 8 years this place has been garbage,” Schlereth continued. “The Denver Broncos were a crown jewel in the National Football League, and they’re not, they’re irrelevant and we keep putting band aids on things and we think that’s going to fix it and I for one am sitting here saying, thank you Sean Payton for recognizing that this team is not very good. This team does not have one guy that’s homegrown on this football team that’s never even come close to sniffing the playoffs ever. So ultimately it is time to quit putting band aids on gaping wounds and it’s time to perform some surgery. I think that’s exactly what Sean Payton’s doing. You may suffer some pain here for a year or two but if you went on with Russell Wilson for another two years paying him that ridiculous amount of money, you know what you’re going to be sitting right where you are right now two years, three years from now. So I for one am glad they’re actually moving on and saying ‘hey we’re going to fix this thing and we’re going to tear it down and rebuild it.'”
The NFL Draft is going to be important for the Broncos. We'll see if they can find their next franchise quarterback in the first round.