Among the many teams around the league who will be heading into the 2024 season with a new face at quarterback, two of them are traditional AFC powers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. The Steelers and Broncos have combined to win nine total Super Bowls, so each franchise is well-acquainted with the business of winning. However, these two franchises could soon be going in completely different directions when it comes to doing business with Russell Wilson.
“Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Broncos QB before start of free agency,” per the sources of Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Wilson has interest in joining Steelers.”
After a tumultuous two-year run with the Denver Broncos recently came to an end, Russell Wilson is now free to sign with whatever team wants him. One of those possible teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are in a tricky spot at quarterback. Pittsburgh drafted Kenny Pickett just two years ago following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pickett has accumulated a 14-10 record in 24 starts for Pittsburgh, and has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Regardless of what you think of Wilson, even at this later stage in his career, he was head and shoulders better than Pickett was last year. In the 2023 season, Wilson finished with 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions.
Also working in Wilson's favor is this: NFL insider Peter King recently shared that he believed that Mike Tomlin was interested in coaching a veteran quarterback. Enter Russ, who will turn 36 years old in November and has already started 188 out of a possible 195 games during his career, plus an additional 16 games in the postseason.
The question now begins, is there enough of a championship contender in place in Pittsburgh right now that upgrading from the Kenny Pickett/Mason Rudolph duo to Russell Wilson moves the needle? Because if not, Pittsburgh would likely be wise to stay out of the Russell Wilson business, and spend another season trying to find out if Kenny Pickett may indeed be the answer at quarterback.