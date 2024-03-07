Russell Wilson is looking for his next team after getting released by the Denver Broncos. Wilson, who was once regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, is dealing with uncertainty ahead of NFL free agency, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.
“He's able to start looking right now. He is a free-agent,” Palmer said. “The Broncos have granted him permission to speak to other teams that could be looking for a quarterback. And remember with the contract situation he's in, teams that are looking at Russell Wilson could sign him for essentially the veteran minimum which is right around a little over a million dollars. Now I spoke to multiple quarterback-needy teams today, and all of them told me right now guys Russell Wilson is not an option in terms of the things they are looking at to fill their opening.”
Where will Russell Wilson sign?
Wilson is still a good quarterback. He threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns in 15 games for Denver during the 2023 season. Wilson could help a team win games in 2024.
Palmer noted that the market could change once free agency begins. At the moment, though, Wilson's free agency has question marks.
“Now yes, free agency hasn't started,” Palmer continued. “There is still time for quarterbacks to change teams and that market to fall. There is still the draft and that market to fall and who winds up with a quarterback, who doesn't. But as of right now, when I spoke to multiple teams that need a quarterback in this offseason, Russell Wilson is not one of the options… It is wild that this is just two years removed from the trade that went down from Seattle to Denver.”
Russell Wilson should draw interest as the offseason continues. It will be intriguing to see which team he ultimately ends up signing with.