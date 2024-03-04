The Denver Broncos have made it official and moved on from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. He is now set to become a free agent, and his market will be interesting to keep an eye on as free agency develops.
After the news came, Wilson posted a lengthy statement on X about his release:
“Broncos Country, Thank You! Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships and formed relationships that will last a lifetime…Tough times don't last, but tough people do. God's got me. I am excited for what's next.”
Wilson's time with the Broncos did not go as expected, and the Broncos are now on tap for a record amount of dead money.
Now, Denver goes into the market searching for a new quarterback. On top of that, the free agency period will be one to keep an eye on regarding Russell Wilson. Repeatedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one team linked to Wilson, especially with the way Kenny Pickett played since coming into the NFL. There are other suitors that could emerge for Wilson, and time will tell once the market opens up.
Even though things didn't go as planned for Russell Wilson in his time in Denver, he made sure to thank plenty of people, including a couple of the cafeteria workers.