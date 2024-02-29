The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of a change at the quarterback position as Kenny Pickett has failed to live up to expectations. They also released Mitch Trubisky, so there are a lot of rumors regarding the Steelers. One name has popped up recently with Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson favored to go to Pittsburgh in the latest odds from BetOnline. The odds are regarding the Steelers starting QB in Week 1.
- Russell Wilson, +100
- Kenny Pickett, +300
- Justin Fields, +325
- Any Rookie QB: +500
Russell Wilson's future with the Broncos is up in the air, and Sean Payton revealed it should be decided soon. With a big contract hit, there is a scenario where the Broncos cut ties after another disappointing campaign. In 2023, Wilson threw for 3,070 tards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, the fewest yards thrown for in his entire NFL career.
Justin Fields is another name that has been recently linked to the Steelers. The Chicago Bears have decisions to make on whether to trade him and select someone No. 1 overall, or keep Fields and bypass on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
Baker Mayfield is almost certainly heading back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is fifth on the list with +700 odds. Still, seeing Russell Wilson's name tied to the Steelers is an interesting one, although a change of scenery could be beneficial for Wilson.
The Steelers need a new quarterback one way or the other, and if it isn't Wilson or Fields, then a rookie could come in and challenge Pickett for the starting job.