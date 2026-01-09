The Dallas Cowboys' defense was already on shaky ground before the 2025-26 campaign began, courtesy of the Micah Parsons trade and a thin/injury-ravaged secondary, but it was downright putrid in 2025. The organization predictably fired Matt Eberflus after just one season and is now looking for a new defensive coordinator. Well, the search presently excludes the Atlanta Falcons' play-caller.

Dallas requested to interview Jeff Ulbrich for its DC vacancy, but the NFC South squad is refusing to comply, per ESPN NFL Nation's Todd Archer. The news is somewhat surprising given that the Falcons dismissed head coach Raheem Morris at the end of the regular season. One would assume that his replacement, whoever that may be, would prefer to bring in his own staff. However, owner Arthur Blank is an ardent Ulbrich supporter.

The former New York Jets interim head coach remains under contract with Atlanta for the time being.

Can the Cowboys engineer a swift defensive turnaround?

Dallas desperately needs to find a skilled defensive coordinator. America's Team gave up 30.1 points and 251.5 passing yards per game last season, ranking last in the NFL in both categories. The Cowboys were also in the bottom-three in total yards allowed (6,409).

If HC Brian Schottenheimer and company cannot identify the right candidate to cure these defensive wounds, then the Cowboys will likely have another long offseason next year. Clearly, they believed there was a chance Ulbrich could be that guy.

Overall, the Falcons' defense was unspectacular under his guidance during the 2025-26 campaign, ranking 19th in points per game allowed and 24th in rushing yards surrendered, but the group made significant progress in a crucial area. Most notably, Defensive Rookie of the Year contender James Pearce Jr. tallied a team-high 10.5 sacks. His efforts helped Atlanta lead the NFC with a franchise-record 57 sacks and develop a strong pass-rush, at long last.

Dallas would love a similar boost for its own front-seven (posted only 35 sacks). Unless the Falcons quickly change coordinators, the Cowboys will not get a crack at Jeff Ulbrich in this current cycle. They will move through their list and attempt to fix their most glaring problem.