The Denver Broncos have a decision looming when it comes to quarterback Russell Wilson, and head coach Sean Payton gave a timeline while speaking at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, saying that the decision will come in the next two weeks, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The Broncos benched Russell Wilson late in the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the team would move on. That is still very possible within the two-week timeline that Payton provided. However, with the way that both sides have talked this offseason, it seems that there is still a chance of Wilson remaining with the Broncos in the 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see what the Broncos and Sean Payton decide when it comes to Wilson. If they decide to move on, the Broncos will have to find a replacement, whether that is adding a veteran in free agency or selecting a young quarterback in the draft.
Currently, the Broncos hold the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, which likely makes the Wilson decision a bit murky. This is regarded as a strong quarterback class, but there is no way of knowing whether or not a quarterback that the Broncos and Payton like will be available at that spot. It could require a trade up to land someone.
The top three quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are likely out of reach for the Broncos, barring a trade up. JJ McCarthy is probably the next one available, but there are teams ahead of Denver who could select him as well. Players like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix could be in play later on.
For now, we wait on the decision regarding Wilson in the next few weeks. That is the first step.