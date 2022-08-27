Russell Wilson throws subtle shade at Seahawks in latest comments

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. After 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the two parties decided to go their separate ways.

Russell Wilson made two Super Bowl appearances during his time in Seattle and won one. He started 158 games while having a record of 104-53-1. Wilson also threw for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions.

Since leaving the Seahawks, Wilson has only said positive things regarding the organization. But during a lunch hosted by the Broncos today, Wilson made comments that could easily be misinterpreted and could be seen as “shade” by the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson, while on stage with several other players in the Broncos organization, spoke about why he decided to join the Broncos.

Wilson stated, “Spending 10 years in Seattle, it was an amazing 10 years. But I’m excited about the next decade of my life, and what that looks like for my career. And to be able to share it with guys like this.”

#Broncos @DangeRussWilson said part of reason he wanted to come to Denver bc he knew it wouldn’t “all be on my shoulders,” citing leaders on the roster #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/ncatuCTKoW — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 26, 2022

Wilson went on to say, “For me, I knew there was true mental leadership already here, and so for me, I was excited to come here because I knew it wasn’t just going to be all on my shoulders.”

Russell Wilson has always been a player held in high regard, specifically with how he handles himself in the spotlight. His choice of words could very easily have been misconstrued and came across poorly. He may have not meant to speak down on his former franchise. But at the moment, many are seeing these comments as nothing more than Wilson taking a subtle shot at the Seahawks.