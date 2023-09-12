Russell Wilson will be without one of his key weapons downfield for at least the next few Denver Broncos games, as tight end Greg Dulcich is reportedly expected to sit out multiple weeks amid a lower-body injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Broncos’ TE Greg Dulcich is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after injuring the same hamstring that caused him to miss Denver’s first five games last season and then the last two games at the end as well, per source. Broncos will take it slow.”

Dulcich played in the Broncos' 17-16 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but was not able to finish the game. He left in the third quarter of the contest with a hamstring issue but not before recording two catches on two targets for 22 receiving yards.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

With Dulcich temporarily sidelined, Russell Wilson will have to turn to Adam Trautman for tight end help downfield. Trautman had a decent performance in the Raiders game, pulling down all five balls that came his way for 34 receiving yards.

Apart from Dulcich, the Broncos are also still dealing with an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whose hamstring issue prevented him from playing in the season opener. However, Jeudy seems to have a fair chance of finally being able to give it a go in Week 2 when the Broncos take on the Washington Commanders at home.

Dulcich, who played for four years with the UCLA Bruins, was taken in the third round (80th overall) by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.