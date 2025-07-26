The Denver Broncos are hoping that quarterback Bo Nix can take the next step in his development this season—and he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen. After a standout rookie year where he helped end Denver’s nine-year playoff drought, the former first-round pick spent part of his offseason learning from a legendary NFL quarterback.

Nix met with Hall of Famer Drew Brees in Southern California for several days in the spring. Their sessions focused on mastering Sean Payton’s offensive system and adopting the weekly rhythms and habits that defined Brees’ success during his years with the New Orleans Saints.

During a post-practice session at training camp, Nix opened up about the experience. In a clip posted by DNVR Sports’s Zac Stevens on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nix gave insight into the value of that time with Brees.

“Yeah, it was fun. Anytime you can spend some time with a guy like that with that experience, um, just that mind and the knowledge of the game, and just his routine, what he was able to do. More than anything is just sitting down talking to him.”

The former Oregon Duck standout didn’t slow down after his strong rookie season. Entering Year 2 with higher expectations, he trained with QB guru Tom House, held private throwing sessions with teammates, and prioritized recovery and shoulder strength after a demanding first year.

His rookie numbers backed up the promise. Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing over 66 percent of his passes. He also added 430 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, and even caught a touchdown pass. His composure, quick decision-making, and accuracy stood out—traits often used to describe Brees as well. The parallels haven’t gone unnoticed by fans or analysts.

By embracing leadership responsibilities and showing a hunger to learn, Nix is establishing himself as more than just a young talent. His offseason study sessions with Brees send a clear signal that he’s fully committed to becoming the quarterback Broncos country has long been waiting for.

If his trajectory continues, Denver may have found its franchise centerpiece. And with Payton guiding him—and legends like Brees offering wisdom—the future of the Broncos offense is in promising hands.