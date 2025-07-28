With Denver Broncos star Bo Nix looking ahead to making noise in the playoffs, there's no denying that the quarterback has confidence, garnering the attention of many on his team. Even with the Broncos quarterback meeting Drew Brees, the right people are around him for him to succeed, as he earned exceptional praise from Dre Greenlaw.

Despite them being on opposite sides of the ball, Nix has impressed Greenlaw, who signed with Denver in free agency this past offseason. He would go through that process and said after examining the defense, one of the aspects he looked at when deciding which team to go to is the quarterback, with Nix checking all the boxes.

“No doubt. I mean, once you you start looking at the teams in free agency, you know, next thing you look at after the defenses is, you know, ‘Who's got a quarterback?' and ‘Who got a chance to make it to the Super Bowl” you know, that's my mindset,” Greenlaw said, according to Zac Stevens. “But watching Bo play, I mean, he can run, he can throw, he can do everything on the field. One of the strongest arms I've seen, too, especially as the year two guy.”

Last season, Nix impressed in his rookie year, throwing for 3,775 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Broncos' Dre Greenlaw points out the best traits of Bo Nix

As Greenlaw, Nix, and the rest of the Broncos look to fix any flaws in training camp ahead of the new season, the defensive star would still highlight what makes the 25-year-old special. Greenlaw would express how he envisions a huge jump from year one to two and how his leadership and confidence stand out.

“So I mean, I just saw, I see the jump that he can make from his first year to his second year. He's a great leader, seems like a great leader so far, you know, he's vocal, like I said, he's vocal when he needs to be. And, you know, he's confident as hell, too. So I mean, that's all you need in a quarterback.”

Besides Greenlaw, head coach Sean Payton has also noticed the work that Nix has put in, saying that the Oregon product is a signal-caller “who works his tail off,” according to ESPN.

“(Nix) is someone who works his tail off and wants to improve. He's gone and visited Brees for four or five days,” Payton said. “There's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time, and that's a great thing for a young player like that.”

At any rate, Denver looks to improve after finishing 10-7, putting them third in the AFC West, as they open the upcoming season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 7.