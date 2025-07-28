Veteran wideout Courtland Sutton is set to enter the 2025-26 campaign as the final year of his contract. However, it sounds like he and the Denver Broncos are working to reach a deal that keeps him with the organization for the long term.

Reports indicate that the Broncos are potentially nearing an agreement with the 29-year-old wide receiver on a new deal, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. It's believed that a deal could be announced soon, as both sides are seemingly experiencing smooth negotiations.

“The Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have made significant progress in recent days on a contract extension, and the belief is a deal should get done ‘sooner than later,' per multiple sources. Sutton's reps were in Denver working on it with Broncos officials.”

Sutton's current contract was a four-year, $60.8 million deal signed ahead of the 2022-23 season. Throughout the course of that contract, Courtland Sutton has served as the Broncos' top wide receiver. Head coach Sean Payton and the organization clearly view Sutton as a vital part of the offense, as he will continue playing as the No. 1 passing option.

The Broncos star saw career highs in targets and receptions with Bo Nix under center last season. It was also the first time since the 2019-20 season that Courtland Sutton surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a single campaign. Sutton finished last year with 135 targets, 81 receptions, 1,081 receiving yards, and eight touchdown grabs.

It's unclear exactly what type of deal Sutton will sign. Considering he will be 30 years old by October, the Broncos may be able to negotiate a more team-friendly contract. The one-time Pro Bowler has a chance to remain a 1,000-yard receiver with Nix entering the second season of his career.

Sutton is likely to remain in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos are in a prime position to make a serious playoff run next season. So, look for Courtland Sutton to play a major role for the offense once again.