A year ago, the Denver Broncos walked into training camp wondering if they finally found a franchise quarterback. One electrifying rookie season later, Bo Nix didn’t just answer that question. It seems he flipped the entire script. The former Oregon standout threw 29 touchdowns, flashed dual-threat mobility, and led Denver to its first playoff berth since winning Super Bowl 50. For a franchise that’s been starving for quarterback stability since Peyton Manning retired, Nix brought hope and, more importantly, results. Now comes the harder part, though: staying ahead of the league that’s had a full offseason to study him.

What Year 2 of Sean Payton and Bo Nix Looks Like

As the 2025 Broncos report to training camp, they do so with confidence. The tone is different. There's belief in Nix and in what Sean Payton is building. Of course, there are also new challenges. Nix’s short and intermediate passing game was his bread and butter last season, but defenses are expected to adjust. Expect opponents to crowd those lanes, daring Nix to win outside the numbers and deep downfield. His legs, which caught teams off-guard in 2024, won’t be a surprise weapon anymore either.

That means Payton’s next chess moves are crucial. Can he diversify the playbook to keep Nix unpredictable? Can he establish a more physical run game to create balance? And how will new tight end Evan Engram be utilized in a system that hasn’t made that position a consistent threat in recent years?

The pieces are in place for Denver to push deeper into January. However, every piece has to fall just right. One unit, in particular, needs to step up for that to happen.

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Denver Broncos must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

The Wide Receiver Room Still Has Questions

If there’s one vulnerability that could sabotage Denver’s upward trajectory, it’s at wide receiver.

Yes, Courtland Sutton is a legitimate WR1. He’s coming off a career-high 81-catch season and remains a physically imposing red-zone weapon. Beyond him, though? It gets murky. The Broncos don’t lack bodies in the receiver room, but they do lack certainty.

Marvin Mims Jr has the speed to blow the top off defenses. He finished the 2024 season strong and should take on a bigger role this year. That said, he's yet to prove he can be a consistent, every-down threat. Can he handle that leap with defenses now scheming for him?

Then there’s Troy Franklin. Drafted in 2024 largely because of his chemistry with Nix from their time at Oregon, Franklin flashed in limited opportunities. He had 26 receptions and 2 touchdowns in 6 starts. Sure, his rapport with Nix is undeniable. However, that doesn’t guarantee he’s ready to handle CB2 coverage or deliver week after week.

Liability?

Don’t overlook Devaughn Vele either. At 27 years old, he’s an unorthodox sophomore in NFL terms. Still, his size and contested-catch ability gave the Broncos useful snaps last season. Looking ahead, though, he projects as a role player more than a game-changer.

And rookie Pat Bryant? He adds intrigue as a third-rounder with good hands and route-running polish. However, he’ll need time to adjust to the NFL.

None of these names scream “liability.” That’s the thing. This receiver group isn’t bad. At the same time, it's not a unit that strikes fear into elite secondaries. Sutton can’t do it alone, especially not with defenses zeroing in on him as the lone proven commodity. If Denver wants to push into the upper echelon of AFC contenders, Nix will need more reliable targets who can consistently separate and keep defenses honest.

Why This Flaw Matters More in 2025

Here’s the danger: in Year 1, Nix often threw to schemed-open receivers. Payton did a masterful job tailoring the offense to his quarterback’s strengths and catching opponents off guard. Now, however, Year 2 defenses will adjust. Nix will be asked to make more second and third reads. He’ll need receivers who can improvise and create late in the down. He’ll need wideouts who can bail him out on third-and-long, win outside the numbers, and thrive in chaos.

The difference between a playoff team and a legitimate Super Bowl threat is often razor thin. For the 2025 Broncos, it could come down to whether the WR2 and WR3 spots become reliable assets or lingering question marks.

If Mims breaks out and Franklin continues to evolve, that flaw becomes a strength. If Bryant outperforms expectations or Vele rediscovers his college red-zone prowess, Denver becomes a multi-layered offense that can hang with anyone. On the other hand, if Sutton is blanketed and no one else consistently steps up, Nix could hit that dreaded sophomore slump. Should that happen, the Broncos will stumble out of the gate.

Training Camp Will Tell the Story

Make no mistake: training camp isn’t just about Nix refining footwork or Payton installing new formations. It’s about finding clarity in the wide receiver depth chart. It’s about identifying who steps up as the true WR2. It’s about separating the potential from the proven.

Denver has real momentum. A rising quarterback. An elite playcaller. A playoff-hungry locker room. Of course, even promising rockets don’t launch without one thing: balance. The Broncos’ balance rests on a wide receiver group that has talent—but not yet trust.

Fix that in camp, and this team’s ceiling rises sky-high. Ignore it, and it could be the fatal flaw that derails everything.