Russell Wilson’s future with Broncos draws telling take from GM

The Denver Broncos went all in when they traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. They sent the Seattle Seahawks a package consisting of picks and players.

The Seahawks ended up with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. They also received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder.

The Broncos mortgaged their entire future on the shoulders of one of the NFL’s best signal callers. But at 33 years old, there’s no telling how well Wilson will do in his first season in Denver. And he is yet to sign a contract extension.

At the moment, Russell Wilson is set to hit free agency in 2024. He will make $24 million this season, and $27 million next season.

After giving up so much to obtain Wilson, it is all but guaranteed that the Broncos will re-sign him to a longer deal. It comes down to not if, but when.

During a press conference today, Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton spoke about a possible extension. He stated, “We all want Russell here a long time. I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team, our team, we’re just going to keep it in-house. Any decisions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ’ agent, Mark Rogers, and at the right time, we’ll get a deal done.”

The Broncos could choose to take a risk and give Russell Wilson an extension at a later time. But for a quarterback with his resume, they may want to lock him in in the near future.