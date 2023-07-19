Russell Wilson's former Seattle Seahawks teammate KJ Wright went off on the Denver Broncos QB on his podcast, KJ All Day, saying he wronged some of his ex-teammates and needs to do better.

KJ Wright was interviewing another one of Wilson's former Seahawks teammates, Golden Tate, who was caught in a rumored saga after Seattle won the Super Bowl. There was an fake story that spread online about Tate having an affair with Wilson's ex-wife, and it drove a rift between him and the organization during a contract year.

“I was texting Russ like ‘Dude, clear my name, say something,’ and he kinda didn’t say much. I just wanted it to be over… It kind of made me angry because now, everyone’s just coming at me completely sideways and I’m not being defended,” Golden Tate explained.

Tate and Wright spent a large portion of the podcast talking about the rumor and how it affected him, and how it led to other stories from ex-teammates that didn't feel Russell had their back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t want to go viral with this, I really don’t,” Wright said. “A few dudes came on here—off record, on record—and have said what they’ve said or how they felt about number 3. When you play this game, when you go through this journey, it’s all about the brothers. And when it’s all said and done, he’s got a lot of making up to do.”

They lamented on how some of their relationships went with Russ Wilson, and the hope for him to make up with them after past incidents.

“He’s got a lot of phone calls to make. A lot of ‘Hey bro, I should’ve done better with that.’ And that’s the god honest truth. I couldn’t hold that inside, but he’s got a lot of making up to do.”