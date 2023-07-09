Although a player is obligated to publicly support another teammate, they certainly do not have to go out of their way to lift up an ex-teammate. Former Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb is standing up for quarterback Russell Wilson, amid all the criticism the QB has faced following a disappointing 2022-23 season.

“He gets so much flak,” the five-time Pro Bowler expressed on Tyreek Hill's It Needed To Be Said podcast, via NBC Sports' Josh Alper. “It’s crazy, bro, because he do the absolute most that he can possibly do to make sure that he’s the best he possibly can be, you know what I mean?”

Perception of Wilson changed dramatically in a short period of time. Rumored strife between him and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not do the Super bowl champion any favors, but it was his play on the field that solidified public opinion. He threw 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards in his first season in Denver. Chubb emphatically believes that Wilson deserves a break and to be given the benefit of the doubt after such a successful career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When he has a fluke year like this, bro, you just have to chalk it up. Bro, you had a bad year,” Chubb said. “You have to look it as a nod to who you are as a person. ‘I’m on this pedestal, everybody wants to knock me down.’ That’s how it is with him. All the different allegations, he has to sit there and take it. It was dope to see how he just stayed the same person throughout it all.”

While Bradley Chubb's positive outlook is admirable, it bares noting that Wilson's struggles and the overall failures of the Broncos partly forced the front office to deal the 27-year-old to the Miami Dolphins midseason. He signed a five-year, $110 million contract extension with them last November.

Russell Wilson surely appreciates Chubb's praise and will hopefully use it as fuel when he gears up for another highly-scrutinized season with the Broncos. He has the opportunity to make many people rethink their current stance on him and this football team by reverting back to the player his former DE was extolling.