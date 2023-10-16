It's safe to say that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is off to a disappointing start to the season, but head coach Sean Payton offered some words of encouragement during his press conference to the media Monday.

According to 9news.com, Payton said that he's certain that Jeudy is aware of the struggles, but the team as well needs to focus on giving opportunities to the former first round pick.

“He’s frustrated I’m sure,’’ Payton said. “He’s a talented player. We need to continue to look for ways to get him throws, not only in the slot but outside.

Through six games this season, Jeudy has caught 20 passes for 222 yards and no touchdowns. Besides the level of play, Jeudy has been making headlines because of his interaction with Steve Smith Sr., a former player turned analyst.

“The other stuff, I don’t try to keep track of as long as it’s not a distraction to what we’re doing as a team,” Payton said. “That being said, he’s very competitive. He’s smart. He’s a playmaker for us so we have to continue to look for ways to put in position to make plays.”

On the Thursday Night Football pre-game show, Smith recounted a conversation where he was apologizing to Jeudy for comments made about him being a “JAG,” which stands for “just another guy.” Jeudy would go on to say that he doesn't “mess” with Smith, which prompted him to go off on the Alabama alum on national television.

Steve Smith Sr. just DESTROYED Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network. Says if any NFL team calls him about trading for him, he'll tell them not to do it. Steve went off. (via @nflnetwork, @dillybar2145)pic.twitter.com/FeY4lDvCSo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

Whatever the analysts say, it seems that Jeudy's head coach has his back and is hoping to turn things around on the season. The Broncos look to redeem themselves as their next test is this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Mile High.