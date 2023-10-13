It's been another rough year so far for the Denver Broncos, and their struggles continued again on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos came into this game with a 1-4 record and they were big underdogs as they were on the road in Kansas City. The Chiefs lost in their first TNF matchup of the season in week one against the Detroit Lions, but they had won four in a row heading into this matchup with Denver. The Chiefs stayed hot against the Broncos and got the win streak up to five games.

This one was all Chiefs as the Broncos didn't score until the fourth quarter and they were down 16-0 at that point. The touchdown did end up making it a one possession game, but Kansas City still went on to win the game 19-8. The Broncos are now 1-5 after the loss, and there are no signs of their struggles slowing down. One player that has gotten off to a slow start is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and there are currently some trade rumors about him swirling around.

Jerry Jeudy had three catches for 14 yards on Thursday and he has 2o catches for 222 yards on the season. He hears the trade rumors, but he isn't letting it get to him.

“At the end of the day, I’m just doing my part, doing my job,” Jeudy said after the game in a video posted to Twitter by Andrew Mason. “I don’t think about all that … I just be where my feet are, you feel me? … It’s outta my control.”

The Broncos will look to bounce back next weekend when they return home to square off with the Green Bay Packers.