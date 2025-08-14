The Denver Broncos are currently preparing for their upcoming preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals as both teams gear up for the 2025 NFL season. The Broncos won their first preseason contest in resounding fashion against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Recently, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was speaking about the respect he has for some of the Broncos players, including one key member of the Denver defense.

“(Pat Surtain II is) the best in the business right now .. I got a high opinion of that guy,” said Gannon, per Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Pat Surtain II has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his young NFL career so far.

The 25 year-old won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for his efforts during the 2024 season and has already made two First Team All Pros and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Article Continues Below

Putting together a Hall of Fame resume this early into one's career certainly isn't easy, but Surtain has done just that as he gears up for another season with the Broncos.

Overall, the Broncos' defense was a large part of the reason why the team was able to perform above expectations and make the playoffs last season. Denver got a solid season out of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but the Broncos' defensive unit was the true star of the show, consistently suffocating opponents and creating turnovers, thanks in no small part to Surtain II's brilliance.

Now, the Broncos' defense is hoping that the offense will be able to hold up its end of the bargain and vault the team into real contention in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

In any case, the Broncos' regular season is slated to get underway on September 7 at home against the Tennessee Titans.