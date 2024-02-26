Play the remake of an iconic game. Here are the details for the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake Release Date: February 28, 2024
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games
The Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake has a release date of February 28, 2024. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. The original game is also available, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake Gameplay
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games
This game is a remake of the 2013 game of the same name. It is a third-person adventure game, with the player controlling the two brothers. What’s interesting about this game is that players control both characters at the same time. As controllers have two analog sticks, each analog stick controls one of the two brothers. Yes, you don’t switch between the two characters. Players actually do need to control both brothers at the same time.
Each of the two brothers has their own strengths and weaknesses. The older brother, for example, is taller and stronger. As such, he is capable of pulling levers, or lifting his younger brother and boosting him to reach higher places. The younger brother, on the other hand, can fit inside small spaces, or squeeze between narrow bars. As such, players must use the two brothers’ strengths to solve the puzzles that they will face. Both brothers have to stay alive to progress through the game. Should one brother fall to their death, or die in other ways, the player is returned to a recent checkpoint.
Although the game is originally a singleplayer game, the remake introduces a local co-op mode. This mode allows two players to play together, with each player controlling one of the brothers. The game still retains most of its gameplay elements. Sadly, online play is still not available.
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake Story
The game follows the tale of two brothers, Naiee and Naia. After bringing their sick father to the village doctor, they learn that the only way for him to recover is by drinking the water from the Tree of Life. As such, the two sons must embark on a journey to the Tree of Life, and bring back its waters before their father dies.
