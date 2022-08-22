On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns wrapped off their second week of preseason football after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 21–20.

The clubs’ combined practices and preseason game against Philadelphia provided answers for the Browns and their supporters despite the setback.

Due to the fact that only vert few starters from either side played in the preseason game, the Browns’ bench depth was clearly on display during Sunday’s contest.

Lessons have surely been learned after this very hectic week in Cleveland. For now, however, let’s concentrate on two backups who could have a shot at stealing a starter spot.

Browns backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have lost their two main options at center, though there are are guys who can potentially step in to fill the void. One of them is Michael Dunn.

Operating at center, Michael Dunn finds a whole lot of work on that 36-yard run… helps to his right, runs all the way back to the left.https://t.co/FiDcLV99Wn — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) August 21, 2022

The Browns had Nick Harris prepared to succeed J.C. Tretter at center going into training camp. They also selected Dawson Deaton in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Ethan Pocic as his backup. In addition, they also got undrafted free agent Brock Hoffman. Right now, however, only Pocic and Hoffman are left of the original four. This is where Dunn enters the picture.

The Browns have currently listed Michael as a backup guard, but he could slide in at backup center and perhaps even take the starting spot from Pocic. Dunn has played center before. The Browns are obviously putting Pocic’s health first because he hasn’t played much in the preseason. Still, despite being the default starter, he shouldn’t feel too at ease.

Pocic is huge at 400 pounds, but that won’t matter if opponents keep blowing by him and into the backfield. Dunn can fill that gap as he’s more agile than Pocic.

In the Browns’ previous game against the Eagles, Michael Dunn started at center and performed admirably there. If he continues to impress, he could snare that spot from Pocic. Take note that since 2020, Dunn has been among the club’s finest backup options. On may argue that the Browns need to give him a chance to finally start.

1. Joshua Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs is making people take notice. He’s not around to be a decorative piece. He is showing that he belongs.

In the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles on Sunday, Dobbs rushed for a TD and guided the offense on four scoring drives.

THEY CAN'T BRING DOWN JOSH DOBBS ON THE SCRAMBLE 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SOrVHmN9qN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2022

As such, Dobbs had his second excellent preseason performance for the Browns. The team hopes he can be their backup quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, but don’t sleep on the possibility he may even start.

Dobbs has only ever attempted 17 passes in the regular season since entering the league in 2017. Still, he exudes experience, readiness, and assurance.

Prior to being replaced in the third quarter by Josh Rosen, Dobbs completed 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards.

“I would say I’m playing well,” Dobbs said. “I’m doing everything that I expect myself to do. And I know if I do that, then I’ll be in the right position that I need to be.”

Dobbs botched the snap on his touchdown run, picked it up, and ran towards the end zone.

“I kind of ran exactly what the running back would have run, so may or may not have stole his touchdown,” Dobbs said with a laugh. “I told D’Ernest (Johnson) I’ll get him back for it for sure.”