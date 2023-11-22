New Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco firmly said that he can still play after signing with the team on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Monday after he worked out with the team last week in wake of losing Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season, and Flacco came out and vehemently said he can still play at a high level when addressing the media after his first practice with the team.

“I definitely believe I can still play,” Joe Flacco said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Flacco will be the backup behind rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the Browns this week against the Denver Broncos. If the Browns offense struggles under Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kevin Stefanski could turn to Flacco at some point, whether it be this weekend or down the line. With the Browns at 7-3, they need just a few more wins to feel comfortable about making the playoffs.

It is unknown what role Flacco will play, but he went on to talk about what he can bring to the team.

“I'm a veteran guy that's been around a lot at this point in the season with a team that's doing well,” Flacco said, via Trotter. “So, I think there's a lot of different things I that I can bring to the table. Whatever my role ends up being and wherever this takes me, then I'll do my best at that.”

The Browns sit a half game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the lead in the AFC North. Cleveland, as mentioned before, is 7-3 while the Ravens are at 8-3. Even if the Browns do not win the division, they seem to be in a good spot to make the playoffs.

Flacco could be a good option down the stretch to help the Browns secure a playoff spot.