Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns updated his fans on his current status after a key medical procedure unfolded.

The Cleveland Browns are quietly putting together one of the better seasons in the National Football League this season, although they will be forced to continue without star QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson updated fans on his injury status on Tuesday in a way that only he could. The usually stoic and reserved Watson said a lot with just one short, one-word message that has reassured fans from Ohio to California and beyond.

Watson previously gave a shoutout to his backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the Browns' victory over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Myles Garrett got an update on his Defensive Player of the Year chances.

The Browns are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on the road this weekend. On Tuesday, one of the leaders, Watson, released an update on his status after an important surgical procedure.

Godspeed 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 22, 2023

“Come back stronger and better than ever, 4,” one fan said in response to the news of Watson's surgery.

The former Clemson Tigers star had gotten surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, sustained in a 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12 of this year.

“Factor. Get well ASAP #4,” another fan added.

“Dawg mentality,” still another fan said while yet another fan added that they are praying for Watson's recovery.

The Browns have turned to the former UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson to keep their ship sailing smoothly in Watson's stead. He threw for 165 yards with an interception against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 13-10 win this past Sunday, completing just 24 of 43 passes on the day.

The Browns are 7-3 and trail the Ravens by a half-game in the AFC North division, which should make things interesting down the stretch to say the least.