Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start his rehab soon after his successful shoulder surgery.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally undergone surgery to fix his injured shoulder. Now, he will start his rehab with his eyes set on a return before the 2024 NFL season.

The Browns confirmed the successful surgery on Tuesday, noting that it was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache–the same doctor who operated on Kobe Bryant and Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injuries.

Watson will need a few days to heal from the surgery before he starts his rehab work on Friday. The team further noted that the quarterback is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024 season rolls on.

“Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery today to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. The surgery was performed by Neal ElAttrache, MD, in Los Angeles and was deemed successful. The rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday, and a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season,” the said in its statement, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Browns announced Deshaun Watson's need for a season-ending surgery ahead of their Week 11 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The displaced fracture to the glenoid is basically a fracture in his shoulder bone, and had Watson tried to play through it, his shoulder could fall apart.

With Watson out, the Browns relied on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to lead them to victory over the Steelers. They also recently signed veteran QB Joe Flacco to serve as backup as they continue in their bid to make the playoffs. Cleveland is second in the AFC North with a 7-3 record, all while riding a three-game winning streak.