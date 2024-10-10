The Cleveland Browns are off to a terrible 1-4 start this season and desperately need a win in Week 6. Because of their horrible play as of late, trade rumors have started to surround their top wide receiver, Amari Cooper.

The pass-catcher was asked about just that on Thursday for the second week in a row and made it clear he's simply focused on helping the Browns turn things around.

Via Zac Jackson:

“Hasn’t even crossed my mind…not thinking about us not winning games. I’m thinking about us winning games.

“Things get hard sometimes. Gotta fight your way through it.”

Cooper will become an unrestricted free agent after this season and he's now 30-years-old. However, the Browns did add void years to his deal. If Cleveland did trade him though, they would have $22 million in dead money on their 2025 cap, per The Athletic.

This offense has been truly atrocious so far, ranking dead last in total yards and third down conversion rate. They're also 30th in points with only 15.8 per contest. The Browns haven't reached 20 points in a single game once yet. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is struggling immensely, completing just 60.2% of his passes for five touchdowns against three interceptions. He hasn't been worth the money they paid him.

As for Cooper, he leads Cleveland with 20 catches for 208 yards and two TDs. The veteran would be a nice addition at next month's trade deadline for a team looking for another weapon. To be honest, clubs are always in need of more help downfield and the Browns would be able to get a nice return for him.

The Browns won't have it any easier this Sunday as they face the Philadelphia Eagles, who are expected to get AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith back. Another loss could truly put Cleveland in a position where they may decide to be sellers in November.