The Cleveland Browns emerged as the place that handed Bailey Zappe one more chance as a starting quarterback. His season ends with a 35-10 blowout loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

Was Saturday his final game with the Browns, though? And does the former New England Patriots starter envision himself coming back to Cleveland?

Zappe has bought into the Browns' culture led by head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Barry. That signals his desire to stay, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN after the game.

“I just think I see the vision of what (Kevin Stefanski) and (Andrew Berry) and all these guys have been here for a long time, the vision that they want this organization to get to,” Zappe said regarding to why he hopes to stay put.

Zappe is heading to the offseason as a restricted free agent. Cleveland, though, faces major offseason questions.

Bailey Zappe's Browns future is pending

Zappe became the third different starting QB for the Browns. Cleveland has cycled through multiple different starters since last year — which saw the Browns roll with six different starters behind center.

Cleveland is still facing a potentially changing QB room in 2025. Especially after the Browns locked up a guaranteed top three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Browns have the option of turning to Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward inside the first three selections. The Colorado and Miami star, respectively, are projected to land inside the top five come April. The Browns, though, already signed off on one QB move before the season ended.

DeShaun Watson has delivered an oft-injured career since signing his five-year $230 million deal back in 2022. Watson and the Browns, however, restructured the deal in December — allowing him to return for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, backup Jameis Winston is a free agent. Winston signed a one-year deal during the last offseason. He could command some attention in the '25 market after throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Zappe isn't a bet to command a high free agent value. The 25-year-old has started in 15 games since 2022. He's mustered 2,223 passing yards with 12 touchdown throws but has sustained 14 interceptions.

Resigning Zappe rules out turning to the NFL Draft for a QB. But after falling to 3-14, Cleveland has positioned itself to make some necessary changes before the 2025 season. Some fans started believing Stefanski wasn't returning and facing a firing. But an Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler ESPN report on Jan. 2 indicates Browns players still support their coach.

Zappe, meanwhile, clearly isn't envisioning playing anywhere else in 2025. How high of a free agent priority he is for Cleveland remains up in the air.