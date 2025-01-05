The Cleveland Browns watched their 2024 season end in demolishing fashion, as the Baltimore Ravens rolled to the 35-10 rout. Saturday's defeat did more than end the Browns' campaign at 3-14 overall, though. It left the Browns with a 2025 NFL Draft guarantee.

By falling to the Ravens, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed where the Browns will take their next rookie.

“Browns now have clinched a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft,” Schefter posted on X. The league insider even warned before the game that Cleveland was in position to land at No. 3 overall in the draft.

Baltimore celebrated its second straight AFC North title inside M&T Bank Stadium as the Browns walked off the field. But Cleveland is walking into a nebulous '25 offseason featuring some significant roster rebuilding.

The Browns have a significant offseason on their hands. Two pivotal positions need to get addressed.

Where do the Browns turn to now ahead of 2025 NFL Draft?

Subsequent question: Is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy facing the strong chance of having someone else throwing him the football?

The Browns once faced a tough decision with DeShaun Watson, who the franchise signed to a five-year, $230 million deal. Watson, however, has struggled to stay healthy and was even jeered after leaving a game with a right Achilles tear. Both parties, though, agreed to restructured his contract — allowing Watson to remain in Cleveland for one more year.

Still, Cleveland has to think about added QB depth. Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal during the offseason and could appeal to other teams seeking a veteran. That could mean turning to the NFL Draft to find a potential successor and backup to Watson. Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami are two QBs expected to earn top five recognition ahead of April.

But Myles Garrett is another star to monitor. The All-Pro edge rusher is rising as a potential trade idea this offseason. Garrett still has two years left on his five-year, $125 million deal, but carries a more than $19.7 million cap hit for 2025 according to Spotrac. The pass rushing star could attract draft night trade ideas for teams.

The Browns don't have lots of high-profile options at edge rusher if they choose to ship Garrett. The free agent market features aging stars Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat and DeMarcus Lawrence. Abdul Carter of Penn State is the best NFL Draft prospect at edge rusher. Carter, however, is dealing with a left shoulder injury in the College Football Playoffs and hasn't declared to go pro yet.

Cleveland enters the offseason bombarded with a litany of needs. Finishing 3-14 signals a fresh slate is coming to “The Land.” And it starts with holding a first round selection inside the top five of the April draft.