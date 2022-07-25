Baker Mayfield’s injury scapegoat claps back at Browns fans

Ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was dealt to the Carolina Panthers, suffered a nagging shoulder injury that forced him to miss three games and required offseason surgery. Mayfield’s injury was a controversial one, as his throw sailed past Browns rookie Anthony Schwartz, who had seemingly stopped his route, and into the waiting hands of Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

Mayfield attempted to tackle the talented safety, tearing the labrum in his shoulder in the process. Cleveland fans blamed Schwartz. Months later, it still bothers him. Here’s what Schwartz had to say, per Pro Football Talk.

“At the time, I felt I deserved it. I should have ran through the route and even if I don’t catch the ball, I probably can still break it up. But maybe the defense got Baker right there. Maybe he made the wrong read. There’s a lot of things that go into that play and you can’t just say, ‘Oh, he stopped on his route, it’s your fault.’”

Anthony Schwartz said that back then, he felt that he “deserved it.” The Browns rookie noted that there were a couple things he could have done differently, like completed his route or attempted to tackle Reid.

But he also acknowledged the part that really bothered him about the whole situation. He felt like people were placing the blame completely on him, with none of it left for Mayfield, who had made a poor throw.

Basically, Schwartz wanted people to know that there was more to the situation. And to stop blaming him.