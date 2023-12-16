The most recent bill from the League Office adds to a hefty career tally for the defensive star.

Cleveland Browns' defensive end, Myles Garrett, has been fined $25,000 for criticizing officials following a tirade after his team's 31-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. NBC Sports' Mike Florio first reported the news on Saturday morning.

“The officiating was a travesty today,” the Browns' defensive star said postgame. “It was honestly awful. And the fact that they're letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false starting — I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game. And [there was] the one that cost us down on the 2-yard line. I mean, respect to those guys; it's a hard job, but hell, we have a hard job as well. You can't make it harder by throwing holding and hands to the face out the rulebook.”

It's not the first time the league office has fined the outspoken and aggressive lineman. In 2019, he was fined $52,639 for three fouls in a week six game against the Seattle Seahawks, one that resulted in an opposing player tearing an ACL. He was also fined $45,623 for a highly publicized 2019 brawl with the Cleveland Browns in which he swung a helmet at opposing quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“I'm not trying to offend anybody,” said Garret Friday before league discipline had been handed down. “I just want them to do their job to the best of their ability. Same here.”

NFL fines are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to help support the health, safety and wellness of former NFL players and youth football initiatives.