The Cleveland Browns have taken a significant step toward realizing their vision for a new state-of-the-art stadium in Brook Park (per the Browns). The organization, led by the Haslam Sports Group paired with Huntington National Bank, announced that they have officially executed the clause in their agreement to solidify the purchase of a 176-acre site for the future Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium and surrounding mixed-use development.

The announcement was accompanied by a statement from Browns Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins, highlighting the importance of the land acquisition. “We have executed the clause and taken the necessary steps in our land purchase agreement with the current owners to solidify our future purchase of the 176-acre site in Brook Park,” Jenkins said. He emphasized the Browns’ commitment to creating a “responsible long-term stadium solution” that will enhance the fan experience, attract major events to the region, and stimulate economic growth.

The development, located in Brook Park, is set to become a transformative project for Northeast Ohio. The centerpiece will be the domed Huntington Bank Field, designed to host year-round events and shield fans from Cleveland’s harsh winter weather. Surrounding the stadium, the mixed-use development will feature retail, residential, and office spaces, as well as hospitality amenities, creating a vibrant entertainment district.

According to RCLCO, a real estate consulting firm that conducted an in-depth study in December 2024, the project is poised for success. The analysis highlighted three critical factors: the viability of the mixed-use development, the economic benefits for the region, and the significant advantages a domed stadium will bring to Cleveland. These findings supported the Browns’ decision to move forward with the Brook Park location, which they confirmed as the focus of their efforts in October 2024.

The Browns have enlisted top-tier partners to bring the project to life. Lincoln Property Company, a globally recognized real estate development firm, will spearhead the mixed-use entertainment district. Meanwhile, the architectural design will be handled by HKS, known for their innovative stadium projects.

Phase One of the development, scheduled for completion alongside the stadium in 2029, will include 450 hotel rooms, 575 apartments, 96,000 square feet of traditional retail, and 137,000 square feet of experiential retail. The district will also feature dining and shopping destinations, a team store, and spaces designed to foster year-round community engagement.

While work remains with public partners to finalize the project’s details, the Browns’ announcement marks a significant milestone. The new stadium and entertainment district are expected to serve as a catalyst for growth in Cuyahoga County, drawing major events and providing a boost to the local economy.

The Haslam Sports Group plans to keep fans and stakeholders informed throughout the development process, underscoring their commitment to transparency and community impact. With construction set to begin in the coming years, Cleveland is on the verge of welcoming an exciting new era for sports and entertainment in the region.