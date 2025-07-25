While the headlines surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, there's no denying that the team is going through a massive competition for the starting job. With some predicting who has the edge in the Browns' quarterback room, Sanders would speak about the battle after Friday's training camp session.

Sanders would be asked about how he approaches the four-man competition, which besides him, features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. He would say he's locked in on himself and learning the NFL way, while also talking about the importance of “competition,” according to reporter Scott Petrak.

“Focused on doing me. I'm focused on learn what I need to learn. That's simply it,” Sanders said.

“I don't think nobody in this organization is here if they're not trying to win. Honestly, I think, you know, they're trying to win who gives out the best water and Gatorades out here. So it's definitely a competition in everything in life, so many cameras out here, it's definitely competition with content, obviously, too. So I think everything in life boils down to competition.”

Browns QB Shedeur Samders on how he approaches 4-man competition. He said everyone is trying to win it.

The Browns quarterback with the “slight edge”

As the Browns quarterback drama still continues, it does seem like a toss-up at this moment in time in regards to who will be the starter come Week 1. However, team insider Mary Kay Cabot would say she sees that Pickett has the “slight edge” of being the first signal-caller on top of the depth chart.

“My guess is that Kenny Pickett still has a slight edge in terms of being No. 1 on the depth chart heading into training camp, but that could quickly change,” Kay Cabot wrote in a recent column going into training camp. “It might not be easy to determine where the QBs fall on the imaginary depth chart in the first two weeks of camp, because the Browns will continue ‘two-spotting’ or splitting the four QBs on two different fields to maximize their reps.”

It remains to be seen who will rise to the top of the depth chart, as there is training camp and preseason for all four to show their worth. At any rate, Week 1 for Cleveland is on Sunday, Sept 7, against the Cincinnati Bengals.