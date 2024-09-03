As the Cleveland Browns prepare to figure out business on the field ahead of the 2024 season, they have also done the same off the field. They found a new stadium sponsor, announcing a 20-year partnership with Huntington National Bank, which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
Since their rebirth in 1999, the Browns have spent more time with a stadium simply named after themselves than with a sponsor. After spending last season at Cleveland Browns Stadium and the prior decade at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns will now play the next two decades at Huntington Bank Field.
“We are thrilled to reach a long-term partnership agreement with Ohio's own Huntington Bank,” said Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in the team's announcement. “Huntington Bank has a long-standing reputation of excellence and they continue to grow both regionally and nationally, while keeping their roots here in Ohio. Giving back to the community and a focus on education are two of the many attributes that bond our organizations, and we look forward to working with Huntington to make positive impacts in Northeast Ohio and beyond. We're excited to call the home of the Cleveland Browns Huntington Bank Field.”
Updated look on the lake.@Huntington_Bank x @HuntingtonBkFld pic.twitter.com/S7NWqxpCYV
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2024
Browns looking to return to playoffs after 2023 Wild Card loss
The Browns are especially going to need the income from selling the naming rights to their stadium as they figure out how to deal with Deshaun Watson's messy contract. They can restructure it to make more room but spending more time with Watson's albatross on their books will wreck their future unless he magically returns to being a top-tier quarterback that doesn’t get routinely injured. Nick Chubb working his way back from injury doesn’t help matters.
The Browns should still be formidable on defense with Myles Garrett wrecking offensive lines and getting help from the likes of Za'Darius Smith, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward and more. Cleveland finds itself in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and will have to improve from last season in order to make it back to the playoffs.