As the Cleveland Browns prepare to figure out business on the field ahead of the 2024 season, they have also done the same off the field. They found a new stadium sponsor, announcing a 20-year partnership with Huntington National Bank, which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Since their rebirth in 1999, the Browns have spent more time with a stadium simply named after themselves than with a sponsor. After spending last season at Cleveland Browns Stadium and the prior decade at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns will now play the next two decades at Huntington Bank Field.