The Cleveland Browns' training camp has started, and the only thing grabbing headlines is what is happening with Shedeur Sanders. He was the biggest storyline coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since leaving to join the Browns, Sanders has had some issues with speeding after doing it twice in June. With training camp officially underway, Sanders had his first chance to address the situation.

Sanders was stopped twice in June for driving 91 and 101 miles per hour, which was way over the speed limit of 65 and 60, respectively. When talking to the media, he addressed the situation, said he learned from his mistakes, and hopes more people learn from them too. He said, “I learned not to drive, and I don't even drive that much anymore. I don't drive fast, and I hope everyone learns from my situation.”

According to a Medina, Ohio Municipal Court record filed June 6, Sanders was pulled over by the Ohio State Patrol earlier this month. The alleged violation occurred on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. The Ohio State Patrol told local TV station, FOX8, that Sanders was stopped for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The same record said that Sanders failed to appear for an arraignment for that citation and, in turn, faced $269 in fines and court fees. Then, he was stopped by an officer at 12:24 a.m. for his second citation in a black Dodge TRX truck.

“He is taking care of the tickets,” team spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said.

Sheduer Sanders was the biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a projected first-round pick and, by all accounts, was also supposed to be in the top ten. However, he stumbled to the fifth round, leaving analysts and pundits scratching their heads on what went wrong.

Sanders has decent size at 6-foot-1, and he weighs 212 pounds. He also had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 74% completion percentage in his final season in college football with Colorado.

The most significant issue facing Sanders coming into the draft process was his attitude. Many different reports were out there that Sanders did not take the interview process seriously and did not care about participating in many other events , like the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine.

The good news for Sanders is that he is at an organization with a wide-open quarterback competition in front of him: the Cleveland Browns. These speeding incidents will not hinder him from getting more reps on offense.